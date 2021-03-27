Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:TGH opened at $29.10 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

