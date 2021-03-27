The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892. The New Ireland Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 142,841 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

