The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Barclays increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,871 shares of company stock worth $7,691,083. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter.

WU stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,646,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,612. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.