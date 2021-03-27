TheStreet Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LQDT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LQDT stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

