Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $27,009.25 and approximately $67,235.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.08 or 0.00330475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

