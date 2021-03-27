TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804,604 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jaws Acquisition were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWS opened at $13.68 on Friday. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02.

Jaws Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

