TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTACU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,850,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000.

MTACU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

