TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGAC. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.