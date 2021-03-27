Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,226,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,081,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

