Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.56 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NYSE NKE traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.99. 10,010,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.