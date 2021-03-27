Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,949 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,464. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

