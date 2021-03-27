Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 658,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $144,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 83,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.53. 7,399,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

