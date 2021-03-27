TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in March

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TomTom stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. TomTom has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

