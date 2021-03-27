Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,083 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

