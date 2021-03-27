Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,359 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.