Toroso Investments LLC Invests $736,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

UPWK opened at $44.23 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.92 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.