Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.