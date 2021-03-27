Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 2U by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.