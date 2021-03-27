Travala.com Price Tops $4.22 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $213.80 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00007784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00223180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.21 or 0.00852055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00074656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028748 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,631,750 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

