TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 5,773 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.