Truvvo Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Truvvo Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.2% of Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Truvvo Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,694 shares of company stock worth $22,787,685 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,501. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.