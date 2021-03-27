Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 86,121 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

