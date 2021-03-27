Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 266.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

