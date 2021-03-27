Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Starbucks by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 625,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

