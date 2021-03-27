Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,754 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,175 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

