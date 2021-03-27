Twin Securities Inc. Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,619 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,181,000. Xilinx comprises approximately 17.8% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.14. 2,360,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.