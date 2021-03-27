Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $82,150.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $82,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20.

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $127,935.36.

On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

TWST stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.41.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

