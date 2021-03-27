Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 116.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

