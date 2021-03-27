Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,423.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ubiq has a market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $34,423.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,106.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.20 or 0.03055247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00332086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.20 or 0.00902208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.00397549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.96 or 0.00356391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00239041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021308 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

