Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.31 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for approximately $28.91 or 0.00051525 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $101.10 million and $23.31 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00259609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2,253.04 or 0.04014982 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006427 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

