UniLayer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. UniLayer has a market cap of $36.22 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00058683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00235215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.02 or 0.00881603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00029298 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

