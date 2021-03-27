United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,515 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

