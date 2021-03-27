USDJ One Day Volume Reaches $10.10 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00059481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00231888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.46 or 0.00872762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00077103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026604 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

