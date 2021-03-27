V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of V.F. worth $32,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7,862.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.21. 2,668,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

