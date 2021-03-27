Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Lowered by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,275. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

