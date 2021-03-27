Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,061,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

