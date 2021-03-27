Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

VONG stock opened at $247.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $262.81.

