Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

VTWG stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.20. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $247.55.

