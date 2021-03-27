Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.309 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $148.96.

