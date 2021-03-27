Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 18.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.77 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.29.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.