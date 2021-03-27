Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBU opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

