Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Varian Medical Systems worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.60. 466,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,353. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $176.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

