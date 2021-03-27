Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.12

Versarien plc (LON:VRS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.12 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 43.95 ($0.57). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 41.08 ($0.54), with a volume of 2,717,948 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.

Get Versarien alerts:

In related news, insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of Versarien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.