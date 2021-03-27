Viberate Market Cap Hits $18.12 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Viberate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and $2.77 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022958 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,809,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

