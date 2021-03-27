Vid 24 Hour Volume Hits $404,555.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 72.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. Vid has a market cap of $386,464.65 and $404,555.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded down 87% against the dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00629977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,742,394 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation. The official website for Vid is vid.camera.

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

