VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VOF opened at GBX 413 ($5.40) on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 231.50 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 464.50 ($6.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £704.42 million and a PE ratio of 275.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 425.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 386.81.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

