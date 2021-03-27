Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,131,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,159.99 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,097.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $982.99.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.