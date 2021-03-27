Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Macerich by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

