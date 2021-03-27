Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,200 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.11 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

