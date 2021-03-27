Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $2,138,376,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

NYSE:U traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

